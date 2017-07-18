Explained: What exactly is China doing in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti following a meeting with Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh blamed China's involvement for the worsening situation in the state.

Her statement came under severe criticism from former J&K CM, Omar Abdullah. He said that during his tenure as CM, he did not receive any intelligence about the involvement of China. He sought an detailed explanation from Mehbooba on the role played by China in Kashmir.

What exactly is China's involvement in Kashmir? Why did China offer to mediate the Kashmir conflict recently, a proposal, India strongly refused. The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said last week that China is willing to play a constructive role in improving relations between India and Pakistan.

The tension between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue is on the rise. For China there is a vested interest here and that is its huge investment in the One Belt One Road project. Off late China has come under a lot of pressure from investors and enterprises in protecting their investments. China had stayed mum on this issue, but now the pressure to protect the investments has been increasing say experts. China cannot continue to ignore the demands and hence has decided to meddle in Kashmir, the experts also point out.

China also is attempting to play the role of a balancing force in the Kashmir conflict. It feels that it would add to its image of becoming an alternate military and economic power to the United States.

India however does not trust China on the issue considering the leaning the country has towards Pakistan. Both Paksitan and China have called each other as all weather friends. India feels that any meddling by China on the Kashmir issue would always lean towards China. India feels that if China wants to help, it could do so by warning Pakistan to stop sponsoring terrorists in the Valley.

OneIndia News