Experts from space technology, ISRO to assess damage caused by floods, landslides in NE

Guwahati, July 14: The Northeast India is grappling with unprecedented damage caused by floods and landslides since June. The situation in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are especially critical as major rivers, including Brahmaputra and its tributaries, are flowing above the danger mark.

On Thursday, Union minister Jitendra Singh said as many as 80 people have lost their lives in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur due to floods and landslides that have hit 58 districts in the NE region.

Singh, who reviewed the flood situation in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur with officials of these three states in the national capital, said the damage caused by the rains was "unprecedented".

The minister suggested that experts from space technology and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be roped in for carrying out an assessment of damage in the region.

The Union minister of state for development of north eastern region (DoNER), said the Centre is committed to provide all kinds of support to the state governments in rescue and relief operations, an official release said.

Singh said the ministry of DoNER and the Prime Minister's Office are closely coordinating with a team, led by union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju, which is currently visiting the region to assess the flood situation there.

He said the damage caused by the floods and landslides has been contained to a large extent. He also suggested that essential items like staple food and baby food be made available for the affected people.

The minister said he has approached the union health ministry to undertake measures to prevent outbreak of epidemics and telecom ministry for restoration of communication lines.

The meeting was attended by secretary, DoNER Naveen Verma, senior officers from PMO, home ministry and resident commissioners of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and Deputy Resident Commissioner of Manipur.

OneIndia News