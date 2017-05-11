Expelled from BSP, Naseemudin Siddiqui hits back at Mayawati

A day after being expelled from the Bahujan Samaj Party, Naseemuddin Siddiqui has hit out at Mayawati, blaming her 'wrong policies' for series of electoral defeats in Uttar Pradesh.

The BSP could manage to win just 19 out of 403 seats in the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly elections while in 2014 Lok Sabha elections the party failed to even open its account.

Siddiqui said Mayawati's remarks had upset Muslims which became a major factor for BSPs loss in polls. Muslim voters are considered to be major vote bank for both SP and BSP.

According to reports, BSP had accused Naseemuddin and his son Afzal of indulging in 'anti-party' activities. BSP General Secretary SC Mishra said that Naseemuddin took money from people in return for work which led to party's poor show in polls.

Naseemuddin said that charges levelled against him applied even to Mayawati.

"I can prove those with evidence," he reportedly said.

Mayawati has undertaken a major organisational reshuffle follwing its defeat in UP assembly polls. Among other changes, she has launched her brother Anand Kumar in active politics making him the party's vice-president.

In April, the Bahujan Samaj Party had removed Naseemuddin Siddiqui as the in-charge of Uttar Pradesh and appointed as the co-coordinator of Madhya Pradesh.

Siddiqui, the Muslim face of the party, was in-charge of UP and had been given the charge of Lucknow zone.

OneIndia News