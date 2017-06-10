Exhausted engineer from Bengaluru dozes off in bus, misses flight

Exhausted due to work, this man continued to sleep in the bus at the airport and eventually missed his flight. This incident took place at the Mumbai airport. The identity of the man is being withheld on his request.

On June 4 he was to catch an Indigo flight to Bengaluru. However instead of boarding the flight he continued to sleep. The driver too failed to notice him. The sound engineer from Bengaluru said that he was very tired and fell asleep on the back seat of the bus.

There was a considerable amount of panic as the crew was not able to find him. It was only six hours later did they realise that he was in the bus. Someone noticed him shouting for help from inside the bus and he was rescued.

At first the authorities treated him as a suspect. However he told them their full story after which he was let off.

OneIndia News