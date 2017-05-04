Exclusive: This is how India will hit Pakistan to avenge martyrdom of soldiers

There is immense pressure on the Indian Government to hit back at Pakistan after two soldiers were killed and their bodies mutilated. India will strike there is no doubt about it and the sacrifice made by the two soldiers will not go in vain, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said.
The Indian Army said that it would hit Pakistan at a time and place of its choosing. The Army is already preparing for a major offensive against Pakistan and sources say that this time it would be harder than the surgical strikes of September 2016.
The post from which the battalion launched the attack against the Indian soldiers will be flattened, top Army sources said. There would be retaliation, the source also said while adding a major offensive is being planned.
Maximum damage
The first option would be to bring in the artillery and fight Pakistan along the Line of Control. This is an option that has been exercised several times in the past as well. The idea would be to inflict maximum casualties and damage on Pakistan and its men creating terror along the border.
The Army is contemplating using the Bofors gun like it had done following the killing of Sepoy Mandeep Singh in October 2016. Sepoy Singh was killed at the Macchil sector in Kupwara, Kashmir.
Cross border raid:
The Army would also carry out a cross border raid. Those battalions posted along the border have already been told to ready for such an exercise. It is not uncommon and has been conducted several times in the past.
The Indian Intelligence Bureau has reported that several launch pads of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba have come up across the Line of Control. A massive offensive on these launch pads will be undertaken, top sources also said.
Flattening BAT
Pakistan's Border Action Team of the BAT was responsible for the killing of the two Indian soldiers on Monday. The first priority would be to flatten BAT. For this a major offensive would be required, the source also said.
It would be a all out offensive and not a surgical strike, the source also said. A counter-assault is being planned to hit at BAT. The soldiers have been told that the action that would be taken must demoralise the force across the border.
Surprise element
However the Army would not go in for an immediate strike. The entire mechanism across the border is on very high alert and is expecting a retaliatory hit by India. There would be an element of surprise. The action could come a month of even three to six months later.
Top sources also said that India would engage Pakistan and expect it to act. Although Pakistan has denied killing and mutilating the bodies of the two soldiers, India says that there is ample proof to suggest that Pakistan is lying. The offensive by Pakistan would be met and the sacrifice of the jawans would not go wasted the source also added. He said that there would be an element of surprise and the Indian Army will hit hard at a time and place of its choosing.
OneIndia News