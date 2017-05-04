Exclusive: This is how India will hit Pakistan to avenge martyrdom of soldiers

There is immense pressure on the Indian Government to hit back at Pakistan after two soldiers were killed and their bodies mutilated. India will strike there is no doubt about it and the sacrifice made by the two soldiers will not go in vain, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said.

The Indian Army said that it would hit Pakistan at a time and place of its choosing. The Army is already preparing for a major offensive against Pakistan and sources say that this time it would be harder than the surgical strikes of September 2016.

The post from which the battalion launched the attack against the Indian soldiers will be flattened, top Army sources said. There would be retaliation, the source also said while adding a major offensive is being planned.