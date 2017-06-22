Justice Karnan complains of chest pain, admitted to hospital

Kolkata, Jun 22: Arrested former Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan was on Thursday admitted to a state-run hospital here after he complained of uneasiness. He was admitted to the cardiology department after a team of five cardiologists at the SSKM hospital conducted tests on and advised admission since some results were not normal, sources in the Presidency Correctional Home (jail) said.

"He was taken to the state-run SSKM hospital today after be complained of uneasiness and cardiologists conducted various tests including blood tests on him. Going through their findings, he has been admitted at the cardiology department," an official said. Besides, ECG, echocardiography, chest X-ray and other tests, including blood tests were done on the former high court judge and some results showed abnormalities, he said.

"Karnan complained that he felt uncomfortable and had very little breakfast today. We then took him for a check-up to the SSKM hospital," the officer said. The former judge was taken to the SSKM hospital last night also after he complained of chest pain, but nothing abnormal was found in his medical report, he said.

Karnan, who had been evading arrest since May 9 after the Supreme Court awarded a six-month jail term, was arrested on the night of June 20 by a team of West Bengal CID from a private resort at Malumichampatti near Coimbatore where he was hiding for few days. He was brought from Chennai to Kolkata yesterday afternoon and was taken to the Presidency Correctional Home.

Karnan, who has earned the dubious distinction of being the first sitting high court judge to be awarded a jail term by the apex court, retired from service on June 12 as a fugitive.

PTI