Guwahati, Dec 21: Robin Bordoloi, former Congress minister and son of first chief minister of undivided Assam Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi, today joined BJP.

"BJP is doing good work, both at the Centre and the state. I appreciate their work and that is why I have joined them. I want to work for the people," said Bordoloi after joining BJP at a function here.

The three-time Congress MLA alleged that he did not get due respect and position in Congress.

In 2001, Bordoloi, an ex-Army officer, was elected as MLA from Dispur constituency by defeating the then chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta by more than 30,000 votes.

He had served as minister of state (Independent) for sports, youth welfare, relief and rehabilitation in the first cabinet of Tarun Gogoi and was instrumental in bringing the 33rd National Games to Assam and creating sports infrastructure of internationals.

Bordoloi was elected as MLA from Guwahati East in 2006 by defeating the then state BJP President Ramen Deka and was re-elected from the same constituency in 2011.

He also contested the Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket in 2009, but was defeated. Bordoloi held numerous positions in Congress, including General Secretary of Assam PCC and was a AICC member.

PTI