Ex-BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui forms new party

Former Bahujan Samaj Party leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui on Saturday formed a new party called 'Rashtriya Bahujan Morcha'.

Earlier this month, Siddiqui, the Muslim face of the BSP, and his son Afzal were expelled from the party.

Venting his ire at Mayawati after being expelled from the party, Naseemuddin Siddiqui had said that the BSP supremo called Muslims 'traitors' for not having voted for the party in assembly elections.

BSP had earlier accused Naseemuddin and his son Afzal of indulging in 'anti-party activities. BSP General Secretary SC Mishra had reportedly said that Naseemuddin took money from people in return for work which led to party's poor show in polls.

Mayawati undertook a major organisational reshuffle follwing its defeat in UP assembly polls. Among other changes, she launched her brother Anand Kumar in active politics making him the party's vice-president.

In April, the Bahujan Samaj Party had removed Naseemuddin Siddiqui as the in-charge of Uttar Pradesh and appointed as the co-coordinator of Madhya Pradesh.

