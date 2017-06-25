Ex-Army man performs daredevil jump from 600 ft above ground

Lt. Col (retd) Satyendra Verma has created a history by performing a jump from India's highest building- Supernova in Noida.

Verma took one minute and thirty seconds to successfully complete the BASE jump from 600 feet above the ground level.

This was Verma's 55th BASE Jump and he already has his name in the Limca Book of records.

Lt. Col (retd) Verma jumps from 600 ft Verma, with over 2400 sky dives, 350 Wingsuit Jumps and 54 BASE Jumps to his credit, is an experienced BASE jumper. Descending from Supernova tower He had earlier achieved the feats of jumping sky scrapers like 450 feet Doordarshan TV Tower in India, a telecom tower at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and the Perrine Bridge in the US. A daredevil by ex-army man For his accomplishments, Mr. Verma has received three mentions in Limca book of records and has also been felicitated with the Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award (Equivalent to Arjuna Award) by Hon'ble President of India in 2015. Verma with his BASE jump gear "I was in Indian Army for a period of 23 years and there adventure is not an option-it is a way of life and through there I ventured into the sport of skydiving and BASE Jumping. I chose to perform my 55th BASE jump from Supernova as I have seen this building growing from ground zero to this height and it was my dream to jump from 56th floor of this building," he said after the jump. Verma with Supertech Director Mohit Arora The Iconic Tower Supernova is India's tallest mixed use development having 80 floors which is situated in Sector 94, Noida. Supernova being a mixed use development project has residences, service apartments, hotels, shopping malls, office spaces and recreational centres.

OneIndia News