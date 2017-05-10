EVM tampering row: AAP to launch save democracy campaign

New Delhi, May 10: The AAP will start a save democracy campaign from Thursday and raise its voice strongly against EVM tampering, the party's Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said in Delhi.

Rai made the announcement during a press conference at the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters.

He said that "party legislator Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday demonstrated in the Delhi Assembly that Electronic Voting Machines can be hacked just by changing the motherboard."

"This is a great danger to democracy. We will start a 'save democracy campaign' from Thursday and under this campaign AAP MLAs and workers will stage a protest at the office of the Election Commission of India," Rai told reporters.

"We want all future elections to be conducted only by using EVMs with Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail. AAP will stick to its viewpoint at the all-party meeting on EVMs called by the Election Commission on Friday."

Using a prototype of what looked like an EVM used by the poll panel, Bharadwaj on Tuesday claimed that codes embedded inside the voting machines can be used to manipulate results.

IANS