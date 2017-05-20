EVM tampering: EC rules out manipulation of EVMs

The Election Commission on Saturday ruled out manipulation of EVMs at manufacturing stage due to stringent security measures.

In a press conference, the Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said doubts have been raised after five state assembly election results. But EC didn't get credible evidence on tampering of EVM.

All future elections will be held with VVPAT along with EVMs across polling stations to bring in transparency, said Zaidi in Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

Key points of the press conference:

EVM of India are far superior to EVM used in Foreign countries.

Data stored cannot be transferred.

Replacement of internal circuit of EVMs is not possible. Our EVMs have strong technological features and are tamper-proof



Trojan Horse can't be inserted into EVMs since chip on EVM is one-time programmable and doesn't have a Wi-fi chip.

SC has directed use of VVPAT in elections.

The CEC announced that EVM challenge would be held from June 3 onwards. Also, he laid out procedures for the challenge.

13.95 lakh ballot units, 9.3 lakh ballot control units and 16.5 lakh VVPAT under production: CEC

The Commission had convened the meeting of seven national and 48 state parties to discuss the reliability of EVMs on Friday after 16 parties urged it to revert to the ballot paper system claiming faith of people in the machines has eroded.

OneIndia News