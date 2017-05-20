EVM hackathon from June 3, Election Commission throws open challenge

The Election Commission of India on Saturday threw open EVM challenge to political parties. Chief Election Commissioner of India Dr Nasim Zaidi said that starting June 3 state and national parties can attempt to hack, tamper or rig EVMs.

The Election Commission while throwing open the EVM challenge to political parties stated that three persons can be nominated and authorised for the challenge. Those interested in the challenge will have to confirm before 5 PM on May 26. "ECI through this challenge will restore and enhance, faith and confidence of voters in EVM voting system," Dr Nasim Zaidi said.

Rules of the EVM challenge

Political parties will be given a four-hour slot to prove that EVMs can be tampered with.

The election commission made it clear that it will not allow circuits or machines from outside their headquarters.

It also maintained that change of internal circuits will also not be allowed.

The challenge will be open for four to five days, the CEC said. Changing of EVM components like motherboard will not be allowed

Representatives of the political parties can press any key

WiFi, Bluetooth and any internet device can be used.

The Election Commission during a press conference on Saturday assured that the EVMs are tamper-free and threw open a challenge to anyone who can prove that EVMs can be rigged. The EVM hackathon is a result of allegations of EVM rigging by AAP, Congress, BSP and other political parties. Following the five state assembly elections, opposition parties had alleged that EVMs were rigged to give a favourable result to select political parties.

OneIndia News