EVM doubts: New recounting rules proposed by Election Commission

The Election Commission of India will revise the rules of recounting in a bid to match the slips generated by the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) with the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). The decision is being taken following representations by many persons who had suggested that the recount rules must allow tallying with the VVPAT slips.

The new rules will come into place during the forthcoming elections at Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a VVPAT device would be attached to every EVM. The process to order more VVPAT machines is already underway and the EC would have stock of the same by October 2018.

Ordering the VVPAT machines and using them would put to rest doubts being raised over the counting process using EVMs. Off late several parties have raised doubts over the EVMs. The Aam Admi Party has blamed the EVM after every election that it had lost, the most recent being the MCD elections 2017.

OneIndia News