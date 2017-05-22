EVM challenge: EC write to CEOs of 5 states for providing EVMs

Election Commission of India on Monday wrote to CEOs of 5 states where elections were concluded recently, on EVM challenge for providing EVMs to them.

The election commission on Saturday announced an open challenge from June 3 for political parties to tamper EVMs and laid down rules for the hackathon, asserting that the machines are tamper-proof.

The AAP is among several political parties which claim the EVMs can be hacked to show results in favour of a particular party.

The decision of the EC follows an all-party meeting held on 12 May where the election body had said that a challenge would soon be held for political parties to prove that EVMs used in the recent assembly polls in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa were tampered with.

Similar challenge was organised by the EC in 2009 and it claims no one was able to tamper with its machines.

OneIndia News