EVM challenge: AAP to conduct parallel hackathon

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday to hold parallel 'EVM hackathon challenge' which had raised complaints of tampering of the machines following its defeat in the Punjab and Goa polls.

TV Grab-- AAP MLA from Greater Kailash Saurabh Bharadwaj demonstraties how an EVM can be manipulated at the special Delhi Assembly session convened by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI file photo
The party decided to conduct its own 'hackathon' after its request of a 'open hackathon' was rejected by the Election Commission. The party had asked the EC to remove some of the restrictions it had placed in its EVM challenge.

In fact, an AAP delegation, which visited the Election Commission, told the poll panel that it would be "worrying" if the event disallows tampering of EVMs. However, EC refused AAP's demand.

The party will use the same machine used by MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj during his demonstration in the Delhi assembly last month, which the EC had called a 'look-alike' and not an 'ECI-EVM.'

The EC is conducting EVM hackathon due to allegations of EVM rigging by AAP, Congress, BSP and other political parties. Following the five state Assembly elections, opposition parties had alleged that EVMs were rigged to give a favorable result to select political parties.

Story first published: Saturday, June 3, 2017, 11:18 [IST]
