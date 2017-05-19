Everything is going very well in Modi government, says CTA President

New Delhi, May 19: As Prime Minister, Narendra Modi-led government completed its three years of governance, the President of Central Tibetan Administration Lobsang Sangay on Thursday lauded the National Democratic Alliance government for its bold steps to improve the economy and burnish India's global image.

He said that with the completion of three years in the government it seems that from every angle from the economic point of view or from foreign policy view which is special interest everything is going well.

Sangay also expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being kind and helpful towards the Tibetans who are officially are in exile and popularly known as CTA.

"We would like to wish Honorable Prime Minister Modi ji a very successful tenure because the government of India and the people of India have been the most generous and most supportive of the Tibetan cause and Tibetan people for all these years," said Sangay told ANI.

"I had the privilege of attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi ji in 2014 and the three years of PM Modi are very successful," he added.

He said India and China are two largest populated countries and biggest countries in Asia so the complexity there will be ups and downs but that's the way the countries and the governments have the relationships.

OneIndia News