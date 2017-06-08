'Even if you are stuck in Mars, our embassy will help you': Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is as witty in her Twitter replies as she is steadfast in helping Indians abroad who are in distress.

Responding to a funny tweet asking for Swaraj's help in sending India's Mars orbitor Mangalyan to rescue him, the minister replied saying "Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you".

The Twitter user @ksainiamd said that food sent by Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan, in 2013 had run out and wittly asked when second Mangalyan would be sent.

Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you. https://t.co/Smg1oXKZXD — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 8, 2017

Swaraj is very active on Twitter and usually responds within minutes of a tweet being posted on an Indian in distress or stranded abroad.

Not only Indians, Swaraj has come to the recue of a Pakistani man who had sought visa for his two and a half-month-old infant, who was suffering from a heart disease. The man had sought an Indian visa for the treatrment of his daughter.

Swaraj's assurance came after the child's father brought the matter to her notice on Twitter.

"The child will not suffer. Please contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa," she said.

Last year, the family of an Indian man abducted in Sudan had sought Swaraj's help on the Twitter. The minister immediately got into action and the Indian embassy there sorted out the matter.

OneIndia News