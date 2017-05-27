Essay on Naxalim by naxalite's daughter

Neha Kumari, daughter of naxal sub-zonal commander Ajay Yadav who was killed in an encounter, wrote an essay on naxalism and its impact on society.

The essay reads:

''Naxalism has wreaked havoc in our village. Government development programmes are not succeeding due to this problem. Naxals threaten people and demand ransom. Naxalism does not allow for constructio of road in our village. Therefore, people find it difficult to commute between Mopla and Palamu. Naxalites are uneducated, also, they are not good human beings. They thrash poor and attack their homes. Even they do not know whether the poor has food at home or not. Naxalism is bane to family, society and country. Together we should uproot Naxalism."

A Maoist sub-zonal commander, Ajay Yadav, carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, found dead in forest under Mohammadganj police station area of Jharkhand's Palamu district in March 2017. Yadav was involved in the Kala Pahad IED blast case in which seven police personnel were killed in Palamu on January 27, 2016.

