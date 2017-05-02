Enough of Mann ki baat, time for Gun ki baat: Uddhav tells Modi

Coming down hard on the Union Government over mutilated bodies of two soldiers being found near LoC in Poonch, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray said India should respond to Pakistani aggression by 'guns' and not talks.

"Our jawans being attacked in Kashmir, PM does 'Mann ki baat' now its time for him to do 'Gun ki baat'," he reportedly said at a gathering.

Bodies of two Indian soldiers were found in a mutilated condition on Monday along the Line of Control. While India was quick to condemn the cowardly act, the Pakistani army refuses to stop its despicable acts. As expected, Pakistan denied mutilating bodies of Indian soldiers.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi also strongly condemned the killings and described them as a "barbaric and disgraceful act".

"The government must move beyond platitudes and hold Pakistan to account," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Monday, the Congress and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded decisive action from the government to the mutilation of two Indian soldier. The main opposition party criticised the government for its inability to deal with Pakistan, criticising Modi for lack of credible leadership in the country.

OneIndia News