Engineering CAP provisional allotment list declared by DTE, Maharashtra, how to check

The Engineering CAP provisional allotment list has been declared by DTE, Maharashtra. Candidates can also check their provisional merit status from the DTE Maharashtra official website.

The provisional allotment list for Engineering Common Admission process (CAP) round I was released in coordination with the Directorate of Technical Education on Thursday. The allotment list is available at dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

How to check Engineering CAP provisional allotment list:

Go to dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Click on the Provisional Allotment link for CAP round I for BE/B.Tech. courses

Enter roll number and date of birth

Submit

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News