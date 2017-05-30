Endangered Red Panda rescued in Assam

Tezpur, May 30: Sashastra Seema Bal on Tuesday rescued a Red Panda, which comes under the category of endangered animals which was spotted on Tezpur-Tawang Highway.

SSB led by Anjani Kumar Tiwari AC and local villagers rescued the Red Panda after it was chased and attacked by the stray dogs.

Red Panda (endangered species) which was being chased & attacked by stray dogs rescued by Sashastra Seema Bal along Tezpur-Tawang highway pic.twitter.com/qg8mv6m6Dw — ANI (@ANI_news) May 30, 2017

The Red Panda was later taken to a safe location and was released in the forest after it was confirmed of species by the forest authorities. The majority of Red Pandas lives in Eastern Himalayas.

However, the population of Red Pandas reduced in numbers due to loss of nesting trees and bamboo, leading to their forest home is cleared. Apart from habitat loss, poaching and inbreeding depression are the other reasons for its population loss.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature had declared the Red Pandas as endangered due to its wild population being estimated to be less than 10,000 mature individuals.

OneIndia News