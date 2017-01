Dispur, Jan 22: Two Assam Rifles jawans injured in an encounter is underway between the Assam Rifles regiment of the Army and NSCN-K terrorists near Jairampur in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier, on Jan 16, Two soldiers were killed and eight others injured as militants ambushed a convoy of the Assam Rifles along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh.

OneIndia News