Encounter breaks out at Sopore, Kashmir

An encounter has broken out between security forces and militants in Nathi Pora area of Sopore in Kashmir. At least 1 to 2 militants are suspected to be present in the area. The encounter comes barely a week after Sabzar Bhatt, Burhan Wani's successor was gunned down and six other militants were killed in a separate incident.

The Army has vowed to wipe out all militants by the onset of the winter. At least 4,000 Army personnel have been moved into Kashmir. A hit-list of 12 most dangerous terrorists too was prepared and operations are on to hunt them down, Army sources tell OneIndia.

The Army feels that unless the militancy is wiped out, there can be no peace in the Valley.

OneIndia News