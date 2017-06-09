En route MP, Rahul gave us some serious fitness goals. Now, will he be able to cross Modi hurdle?

Looking at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's high-octane 'steeplechase' to reach Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, one thing is very clear-the scion of Gandhi family is definitely fit. We mean physical fitness here. Regarding, political fitness, lesser said the better. At 46, Rahul looks as fit as any youngsters in their early 20s. Didn't you see the television footages?

Bollywood can definitely take a cue from the cat-and-mouse chase that took place between the cops and Congress VP and his convoy on the border of MP-Rajasthan.

His journey from Delhi--to give solace to the families of farmers killed in police firing in Mandsaur on Tuesday--covered all modes of transportation. The Gandhi scion took a plane, a car, a motorcycle, walked a few meters and even jumped a police barricade.

The Congress leader reached Udaipur, Rajasthan, before leaving for MP by road. In Nimaheda town, in Chittorgarh district, he rode pillion for nearly 7 kilometres to reach the MP border. From there, he walked to the border, where he was taken into preventive custody.

Unfortunately, his herculean effort yielded nothing much as he couldn't reach his final destination-Mandsaur-the current favourite place for all opposition leaders. Finally, he had to meet the family members of police firing victims at Doria in Rajasthan.

The long distance journey, well-covered by the media, was abruptly disrupted when Rahul and his 'accomplices' were arrested for a brief period by the 'tough' cops. Like Rahul, the policemen also looked quite motivated.

Finally, the cops overpowered Rahul's "political ambition" and kept him lodged in a makeshift police station for a while.

After he was released, Rahul did what he does best. He decided to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government's "anti-farmer" policies. As reporters and cops circled around the Gandhi scion, a visibly angry looking Rahul (yes, he was upset not tired after all the drama), said that PM Modi only gives "golis" (bullets) to farmers.

"Na kisaano ka karza maaf karte hain, na bonus dete; bas goliyaan dete hain (They don't waive off farmers' loan. Neither do they give any bonuses. Bullets are what all they give)," Rahul said.

"Narendra Modi can waive loans of the country's rich but can't do so for farmers." He stressed the fact that he wanted to visit the district to meet the families of the five farmers killed by police firing.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party called Rahul's sportsman-like effort a "photo-op". The BJP also labelled the Congress leader as "tragedy tourist".

While the blame game continues, the farmer crisis has come at a crucial juncture when the Modi government is celebrating its third anniversary at the Centre. The farmers' protests in Maharashtra and MP, which is fast spreading like a wildfire to other parts of the country, including Tamil Nadu, might decide the political future of both Rahul and his bete noire PM Modi.

OneIndia News