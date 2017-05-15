Eman Ahmed now able to raise her right hand but has a leaky heart

Egyptian woman Eman Ahmed who is in Abu Dhabi hospital will now undergo heart valve replacement as part of her weight loss program.

According to the doctors in Burjeel, who is treating her said that Ahmed is now able to lift her paralytic right arm after 25 years but there has been leakage in her heart that could be fatal.

Ahmed was in Mumbai's Saifee Hospital for a weight loss treatment and was transferred to VPS Healthcare's Burjeel Hospital on May 4 after spending 3 months in the India.

The 36-year-old weighed 504kg when she arrived in Mumbai on February 11 and was considered to be the world's heaviest woman. Doctors at Saifee said the bariatric surgery and diet regime they gave Ahmed helped her lose 300kg.

At the age of eleven, Ahmed suffered with first stroke after which right side of her body was paralysed.

Burjeel doctors said that they have started Ahmed's health assessment as soon as she was on board the Egypt Air cargo flight.

