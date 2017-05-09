Email seeking arrest of Naidu in US creates major flutter

Anonymous emails asking Mayor of Irving, Texas Mr.Beth Van Duyne to arrest Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu who is on visit to that city has created a major flutter. Naidu is in the US for a week on an official tour.

The emails said to be sent by the social media wing of opposition party YSR Congress demanded his arrest holding him responsible for the death of several red sanders smugglers in the state and also for collecting huge donations from US citizens without permission.

The email was sent out in the name of, "Indians Fighting for Human Rights." the mails blamed Naidu for the death of 25 labourers in the Seshachalam forests on the foot hills of Tirumala two year ago.

"The Mayor after receiving the mails has passed on the information to the Irving police who immediately rushed to the Convention center where Naidu was meeting several noted NRIs and American investors who are interested in funding projects in Amaravati," a senior party functionary at the NTR Trust Bhavan said.

The police, after reaching the convention center said to have realized that the programme was actually official and there is no illegal collection of donations at the meet.

