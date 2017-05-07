Elephant tramples two CRPF personnel to death

Bengaluru, May 7: A wild elephant trampled to death two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel at their camp near Bengaluru, said police on Sunday.

"The incident occurred in the early hours when the elephant strayed into the CRPF camp at Taralu village from the adjacent Savandurga forest and attacked the victims," Kaggalipura Police Inspector Krishna Kumar told IANS on phone.

The victims were identified as CRPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Dakshina Murthy, 52, and Constable Puttappa Lamani, 35.

The camp on the Kanakapura road is 35km from the city.

"The rogue elephant escaped into the forest after the gruesome incident," Deputy Conservator of Forests Javen Mumtaz told reporters.

Murthy hailed from Tamil Nadu while Lamani was from Haveri district in the state's central region.

"A case has been registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) as the victims were on guard duty," said CRPF Inspector Ajith Kumar.

IANS