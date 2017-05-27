Elephant census: Through resource person's lens

By:
Noted tree doctor of Bengaluru Vijay Nishanth is back from Nagarhole National Park where elephant census was conducted. Vijay was resource person in the four-day  elephant census exercise.  He has shared his experiences of jungle life.

The once-in-five-year exercise of counting elephant is officially known as All India Synchronised Asian Elephant Population Estimation, the census covered all the forest divisions and protected areas where wild elephants are found.

According to reports, volunteers, ranging from techies to wildlife enthusiasts, took part in the exercise. However, they were allowed to use their cameras and binoculars only on one day, May 19, for elephant population demography data collection.

Rain in Nagarhole

One rain brings back the charm to the woods. Courtesy: Vijay Nishanth

A tamed tusker chained to a tree in the forest

This is how we have been welcomed... Nagarhole. Courtesy: Vijay Nishanth

Elephant dung

Shit matters in jungle, says Vijay. Staff check elephant dung to know how fresh it is.Dung count. Elephant census, Nagarhole. Courtesy: Vijay Nishanth

Elephant dung count a method to account elephants.

Proud moment when a tree doctor serves forest department as resource person. Using transact method for elephant dung count a method to account elephants. Courtesy: Vijay Nishanth

Every footprint matters

This is a fresh foot print of a baby elephant. Courtesy: Vijay Nishanth

Vijay Nishanth with forest guards in Nagarhole.

They are the real heroes of our forest. Divakar, Raju, Nanjappa, Vinu and all those forest department officials who work tirelessly to conserve nature. Courtesy: Vijay Nishanth

