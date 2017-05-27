Elephant census: Through resource person's lens

Noted tree doctor of Bengaluru Vijay Nishanth is back from Nagarhole National Park where elephant census was conducted. Vijay was resource person in the four-day elephant census exercise. He has shared his experiences of jungle life.
The once-in-five-year exercise of counting elephant is officially known as All India Synchronised Asian Elephant Population Estimation, the census covered all the forest divisions and protected areas where wild elephants are found.
According to reports, volunteers, ranging from techies to wildlife enthusiasts, took part in the exercise. However, they were allowed to use their cameras and binoculars only on one day, May 19, for elephant population demography data collection.
A tamed tusker chained to a tree in the forest
This is how we have been welcomed... Nagarhole. Courtesy: Vijay Nishanth
Elephant dung
Shit matters in jungle, says Vijay. Staff check elephant dung to know how fresh it is. Dung count. Elephant census, Nagarhole.
Proud moment when a tree doctor serves forest department as resource person. Using transect method for elephant dung count a method to account elephants.