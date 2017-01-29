Election Commission orders FIR against Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 29: The Election Commission on Sunday directed necessary legal action to be initiated by filing an FIR/complaint against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for statements on & after 8 Jan in Goa.

EC has stated that compliance report regarding legal action on Arvind Kejriwal should be sent to the Commission latest by 3.00 PM on 31 Jan.

Earlier, the Election Commission had censured Arvind Kejriwal for his bribery remarks at a poll rally in Goa on January 8. Aam Aadmi Party chief while addressing an election rally in Benaulim constituency had told voters, "If Congress or BJP candidates offer money, do not refuse it. Accept it as it is your own money and there is nothing wrong in getting it back. If they do not offer money, go to their offices and ask for it. But, when it comes to voting, press the button against the name of the AAP candidate.

OneIndia News