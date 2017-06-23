Electing presidential candidate should not be a political issue: Nitish Kumar on backing Ram Nath Kovind

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today justified his decision to back NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind and said,''This is not a political issue, and it should not be made a subject of political confrontation.''

While addressing mediapersons, Kumar said,''We have taken independent decisions in the past also, we had supported Pranab da as President when we were in NDA.''

Taking stingent jibe, he further said that,''I have a lot of respect for #MeiraKumar ji, but 'Bihar ki beti' has been nominated only to lose?:.''

This is thought-out decision. Lalu Yadav, Sonia Gandhi were informed earlier.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar had said he was choosing Ram Nath Kovind because he was Governor of Bihar and worked with immaculate neutrality.

OneIndia News