Elderly woman travels all the way to Delhi to meet K'taka CM

New Delhi, May 30: An elderly woman from Gudibanda in Chikkaballapur, travelled all the way to Delhi to meet Siddaramaiah to find solution to her problem.

60-year old Muniyamma made multiple attempts to meet Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru but yielded no results. Muniyamma then got a clue that he would be visiting Delhi so she decided to board a train and proceeded to Karnataka Bhavan to meet the CM.

When the chief minister was informed that she has come from Bengaluru to meet him, he readily agreed to meet her. She informed Siddaramaiah that the two-acre ancestral plot that her family had been cultivating for many decades had been taken away by the government.

The CM immedietly, spoke to Chikkaballapur deputy commissioner Deep ti Kanade, directing the latter to look into Muniyamma's problem.

Siddaramaiah also asked officials to ensure breakfast to Muniyamma and gave Muniyamma Rs 2,000 for her return journey.

Muniyamma said that she travelled in an unreserved general compartment and enquired with more than 40 people to come to Chanakyapuri where Karnataka Bhavan is located.

Siddaramaiah was in New Delhi on May 29 to meet some high command leaders to finalise the KPCC chief.

OneIndia News