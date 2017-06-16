Elderly couple held captive at home, money jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh robbed

New Delhi, June 16: A group of unidentified men who entered an elderly couple house in southeast Delhi, held them hostage and robbed of money and jewellery worth Rs 70 lakh on Thursday.

Naseeb Chand Aggarwal 65 told the police that they stay on the top floor of a building in Nehru Enclave.

He had gone out for some work while his wife and cook were at home. When he returned, he found that there were four men inside the house and they were holding his wife at knifepoint, said a senior police officer. Te faces of the men were covered, he said.

They threatened to kill the couple if they did not part with their jewellery and cash, the officer said, the men decamped with valuables worth Rs 70 lakh and even hit the couple who suffered minor injuries.

Police suspect the role of an insider and are questioning former employees of the couple.

PTI