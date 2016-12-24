Security beefed up in Delhi on Christmas

New Delhi, Dec 24: The Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements including deployment of adequate security personnel at all the churches in the national capital for Christmas.

Read More: Goa gears up to usher in Christmas festivities

"All the churches across the national capital have been provided with security cover. The entire force has been tasked for the purpose. The focus will be more on the bigger churches where the assembly of people will be larger," Joint Commissioner of Police Dependra Pathak told IANS.

Pathak said that besides deployment of around 150 police personnel in the churches, patrolling squads, Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and sniffer dog squads will be kept on the standby. Plain-clothed officers have also been deployed.

"Round the clock monitoring of CCTVs is being done and the security cover will be there till Sunday," added Pathak.

IANS