Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on Monday

New Delhi, Jun 25: Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the country on Monday, Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari said on Sunday.

The festival marks the culmination of fasting and holy month of Ramzan.

"Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow as the Eid moon was sighted in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Uttar Pradesh today," Bukhari said.

Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is observed as a fasting period by Muslims who abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset.

President Pranab Mukherjee extended his greetings to the nation on the holy occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"May this joyous occasion, bring happiness, peace and prosperity & be opportunity to rededicate ourselves to serve humanity," he said in his message.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor P B Acharya and Chief Minister Pema Khandu today greeted the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Eid Ul Fitr. The governor conveyed his warm greetings to the people of the state, particularly to all Muslim brothers and sisters and expressed hope that the sacred occasion will usher-in good will and harmony and further strengthen the values of composite society.

PTI