Eid marred by pelting, teargas in Kashmir; Protesters and police clash

Clashes were witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday even as Eid celebrations were underway. Stone pelting by protesters against security forces was reported from Anathnag while clashes were reported from various places in the valley.

Security forces resorted to the massive use of tear gas to dispel crowds pelting stones at Eid-Gah in Srinagar where clashes were reported. The valley saw no respite from tension even on Eid. Protesters put up posters of Hafiz Saeed and Sayeed Salahudeen in Pulwama of South Kashmir shouting slogans against the security forces.

Reports of stone pelting on a CRPF camp in Anantnag emerged on Monday. The situation continued to remain tense in multiple locations in the valley.

OneIndia News