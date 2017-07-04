ED to approach 6 nations to get details on financial dealings of Vijay Mallya

In a bid to dig out more details on the financial transactions of former liquor baron, Vijay Mallya, the Enforcement Directorate will approach six countries. The ED has decided to approach the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the US, France, Singapore, Ireland and Mauritius for details on Mallya's properties, bank accounts and shell companies.

The special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) allowed the ED's plea to send Letters Rogatory (letters of request) to authorities in the six countries.

The ED is probing allegations of money laundering against Mallya. It has also booked him for defaulting on loans. The ED has said that the loan amount was laundered for his personal consumption.

The ED has alleged that Mallya has several properties in the UAE and US. He has also incorporated several companies in the US where funds were allegedly diverted the ED has further claimed.

The agency has sought bank account details and details of the companies with which Mallya exchanged transactions in other four countries.

OneIndia News