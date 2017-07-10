ED summons Misa Bharti in money laundering case two days after raids

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti was summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, (PMLA) two days after the raids were conducted at Misa's residence.

The ED on Saturday conducted raids at Misa Bharti's residence and her husband Shailesh Kumar was brought to Delhi's Sainik farms' residence for questioning in connection with an over Rs 1,000-crore benami (proxy) land deals case.

The searches were connected to a money laundering probe being conducted by the agency against two brothers, Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain, and others who are alleged to have laundered several crore rupees using shell companies.

On Saturday, during the searches, the agency said, "incriminating" documents, electronic devices, including phones, were seized. According to PTI, sources said both Bharti and Shailesh were questioned about certain documents recovered during the raids. They, however, said that this was just a brief interaction and detailed questioning will be conducted after they are served official summonses.

(With agency inputs)