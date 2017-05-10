ED seizes crores worth of liquor from don Ramesh Patel in Daman

Surat: Notorious bootlegger Ramesh Patel alias Michael, wanted in four cases in Surat district and several others registered across south Gujarat was arrested along with this wife Bhanu from Daman on Thursday.

Patel will be produced in court on Friday for seeking his custody. His wife Bhanu was also arrested as two wine shops' licences are in her name and she is one of the accused in some cases. The couple has total four liquor licences, two in the name of each. Majority of the liquor illegally supplied to Gujarat was sent from their wine shops and sometimes from other suppliers too, police said.

Police were keeping watch on Patel's movement since Rs 82 lakh worth of liquor was seized in Olpad in October. They had earlier arrested 11 accused in the case including Sanat Patel, close associate of Ramesh Patel, Firoz Fruitwala and Salim Fruitwala, both top bootleggers of city and Zahir Saiyed, a police constable.

OneIndia News