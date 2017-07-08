ED raids Misa Bharti's residence in Delhi's Sainik farms

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted raids at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party leader Misa Bharti's residence in Delhi's Sainik farms in connection with an over Rs 1,000-crore benami (proxy) land deals case.

"We have conducted raids at three places including Sainik Farms and Bijwasan belonging to Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar," an ED official said.

Raids are underway at 3 locations in Delhi, reports ANI.

Earlier, the ED had arrested, Rajesh Agrawal, chartered accountant of Misa Bharti, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Agrawal was arrested from Delhi for his involvement in money laundering and the black money racket.

On June 21, Income Tax (IT) officials interrogated Bharti for five hours in connection with the case.

The ED raids come a day after the CBI conducted raids across four cities in a corruption case in which the RJD supremo Lalu Prasda Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi are among the accused.

The case relates to alleged manipulation in award of contract for maintenance of two hotels run by a subsidiary of the Indian Railways--IRCTC-- when the RJD chief was railway minister in the UPA government.

(With agency inputs)