ED notice to Hurriyat leader Geelani for illegal possession of $10000

Jammu, June 29: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to hardline Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, asking him to explain the source of USD 10,000 "illegally" possessed by him in 2002.

The Kashmiri separatist are in a soup after the National Investigation Agency had on May 20 began its probe against after a sting operation caught a Hurriyat leader Naeem Khan on camera as he 'confessed' of receiving money from Pakistan to foment separatism in Kashmir, reports ANI.

The foreign currency was seized during Income Tax Department raids at his residence in Srinagar's Hyderpora area in 2002.

Earlier this month, the investigating agency raided various locations of the separatist leaders like Naeem Khan, Bitta Karate and Javed Baba Gazi in Jammu and Kashmir and seized around Rs 1.5 crore in cash.

Eight hawala dealers and traders in New Delhi and Haryana were also raided by the NIA.

The NIA is probing all aspects of funding of separatist leaders and use of these funds in fuelling the unrest in the Valley.

