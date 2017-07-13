ED names SAD leader in Rs 6,000 crore drug case case

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed a chargesheet in the Rs 6,000 crore drug smuggling case. The ED has named prominent Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Sarwan Singh Phillaur and his son Avinash Chander.

In the year 2013, a Rs 6,000 crore drug racket was unearthed by the Fategarh police. During the investigations it was found that the kingpin of the racket was former Arjuna Award winning wrestler and ex-cop Jagdish Bhola.

It was learnt during the probe that the accused were providing crystal methamphetamine for rave parties. During the investigations it was learnt that nearly 300 kgs of drugs had been smuggled.

The ED which came into the picture as there was money laundering involved has accused Phillaur and his son of moving money earned through the drug trade. According to the ED, the father and son faced charges of laundering Rs 5 crore. On the other hand the ED accused former parliamentary secretary Avinash Chander of receiving Rs 45 lakh.

The chargesheet running into 8,400 pages was filed before the designated Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court at Mohali.

OneIndia News