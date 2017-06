The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against liquor baron Vijay Mallya. The ED has been probing several cases against Mallya under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The chargesheet has been filed in the Rs 900 crore IDBI loan case. India had sought the extradition of Mallya and the proceedings of the same began before a London court on Tuesday.

OneIndia News