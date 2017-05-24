ED arrests Vendhar Movies Madhan in money laundering case

Tamil Nadu, May 24: The Enforcement Directorate arrested producer S. Madhan of Vendhar Movies on Tuesday night, in money laundering case.

The ED questioned Madan on Tuesday morning, later produced before IV metropolitan magistrate Roseline Durai. The magistrate has remanded him till June 6.

The Crime Branch of the Chennai City Police had booked a case against Madhan and SRM University Chancellor Pachamuthu under PMLA for cheating public in the guise of medical seats admissions. The accused had accepted capitation fees from MBBS aspirants who sought admission to SRM Medical College in Kattankulathur and Chennai Medical College in Tiruchi but failed to do so.

ED arrests B. Madan of Vendhar Movies under PMLA for cheating public of Rs 91 Crores in the guise of medical seats admissions. — ANI (@ANI_news) May 24, 2017

It may be recalled that Madhan was arrested last November after being on the run for nearly six months. He was released on bail earlier this year.

It is said that during the investigation Madhan accepted taking money to the tune of ₹91 and failed to give admission or pay back the amount they received from the candidates. Pachamuthu was also probed and his statement was recorded.

OneIndia News