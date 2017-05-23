ED arrests Misa Bharti's chartered accountant for money laundering

The arrest comes days after the Income Tax department carried out raids on properties belonging to Lalu Prasad Yadav's associates

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti's chartered accountant. Rajesh Agarwal was apprehended by officials of the ED in a money laundering case.

File Photo of Misa Bharti

Rajesh Agarwal who is Misa Bharti's accountant is accused in a money trail scam. He will be produced before a Delhi court on Tuesday. The arrest now puts former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter directly under the enforcement directorate lens.

Rajesh Agarwal's arrest comes exactly a week after the income tax department conducted raids on properties belonging to Lalu Prasad Yadav's associates. The IT department carried out searches at 22 places in Delhi on charges of benami deals worth Rs 1,000 crore linked to Lalu Yadav and his associates. The department was set to slap provisions of the newly-enacted Benami Transactions Act, 1988, which became operational from November 1, 2017, and carries a maximum punishment of seven years in jail and a fine.

