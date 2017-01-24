Economic blockade: Ahead of polls, Centre supplies petroleum products to Manipur

Imphal, Jan 24: It has been more than 80 days since Manipur is reeling under the 'curse' of economic blockade. Because of the indefinite blockade imposed by the United Naga Council (UNC) since November 1, the northeastern state is facing severe shortage of essential commodities and fuel supply.

Now, it seems the Centre has taken notice of the plight of Manipuri people, who are all set to elect members for the state legislative assembly soon.

On Tuesday, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told ANI that the Centre was closely monitoring the situation in Manipur. The minister of petroleum and natural gas added two trucks of petroleum products on January 22 and four trucks on January 23 were sent from Guwahati to Imphal.

"Around 100 trucks containing petroleum products to be sent to Imphal today," informed Pradhan.

There is nothing new about economic blockades imposed in Manipur by various political and rebel groups every year. During these economic blockades, the vehicular movements in the two National Highways--NH-2 and NH-202--connecting the state with the rest of the country--come to a standstill.

Polling for the 60 seats Manipur Assembly will be hosted in two phases on March 4 and March 8. Results will be declared on March 11. In the last assembly polls, the Congress won 42 seats and Okram Ibobi Singh was re-elected as the chief minister of the state.

OneIndia News