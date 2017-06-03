ECI's EVM hackathon today: Here are the rules of the game

The EVM hackathon is on. The Election Commission of India said that the EVM challenge will take place today as schedule after the Uttarakhand High Court rejected a plea questioning the constitutional validity of the event.

The EVM challenge is on as scheduled. The NCP and CPM have nominated three persons each for the challenge, a commission spokesperson said. He said the two parties will get separate halls to try and tamper with the machines. The challenge will take place between 10 am and 2 pm.

The challenge was organised after several major Opposition parties claimed that the faith of the people in the machines has eroded. The BSP and the AAP had said the machines used in the recent Assembly elections were tampered with and had favoured the BJP. Later, several other parties joined the chorus, asking the EC to revert to paper ballots.

EVM hackathon, here are the rules:

The Challenger under Challenge I shall be deemed to have ''FAILED'' if:

The EVM becomes non-functional after the tamper attempt made by the Challenger.

The EVM is functional and results displayed on the CU after conduct of challenge attempt are the same as ECI declared results stored on the chosen CU (prior to the pressing of CLEAR Button).

If the Challenger violates any of the guidelines prescribed for the EVM Challenge.

The challenger withdraws from current challenge.

The Challenger under Challenge II shall be deemed to have ''FAILED'' if:

The EVM becomes non-functional after the tamper attempt made by the Challenger.

The EVM remains functional and after erasing the earlier stored result, a mock poll or full poll is conducted by the Challenger along with his challenge attempt and manually recorded votes(by ECI staff) are the same as that stored on the chosen CU after the said mock/full poll.

If the Challenger violates any of the guidelines prescribed for the EVM Challenge.

The challenger withdraws from current challenge.

OneIndia News