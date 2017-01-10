ECI orders removal of hoardings with PM's picture in 5 poll bound states

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday ordered photographs of the Prime Minister to be removed from hoardings in all bound states. The order is also applicable to pictures of chief ministers and politicians on hoardings in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa.

On Monday the Congress had approached the ECI asking it to order the removal of hoardings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photographs at petrol pumps in the five poll-bound states. The Congress argued that this was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Further the ECI was also asked to order the removal of hoardings in which photographs of CMs and politicians were present.

It was also said that hoardings with the Prime Minister's photograph regarding distribution of cooking gas were put up at various petrol pumps by state and private sector oil companies. The Congress argued that if the hoardings are not removed then it would interfere with free and fair elections.

OneIndia News