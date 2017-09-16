ECI agrees to release video of Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls under RTI

In its reply to a query under Right to Information Act, the Election Commission of India has agreed to release video of the Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections. The ECI has also agreed to release the copy of the returning officer's report on Congress' objections.

The ECI, responding to an RTI query by one, Paras Nath Singh, has said that it can release a video recording of the Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections in a CD format upon payment of Rs 50. A certified copy of the report filed by the returning officer with regard to the objections filed by the COngress party on the day of the elections is also available for public consumption, according to the ECI. The five-page report is accessible under RTI. The RTI also seeks information on the Congress party's objections to the returning officer, 167 pages in total over the elections that say Sonia Gandhi's political secretary Ahmed Patel win in a dramatic way.

The RTI query also reveals that the BJP had not filed any written complaint in the matter before the Election Commission. However, the petitioner has been asked to seek the same from the returning officer cum secretary of Gujarat legislative secretariat. On Wednesday, the Election Commission of India told the Supreme Court that elected representatives as voters in the Rajya Sabha polls were not bound by law to vote in the manner desired by their parties. The affidavit was filed in response to a plea by the Gujarat Congress challenging the introduction of NOTA in the Rajya Sabha polls held recently in the state.

OneIndia News