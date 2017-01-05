EC seeks Mulayam, Akhilesh's response by Jan 9 over party name, symbol

The Election Commission has sought Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav's response by January 9 in the matter concerning party name and symbol.

With both Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav led factions staking a claim on the Samajwadi Party's name and symbol, the Election Commission on Thursday sought their response by January 9, said reports.

On Sunday, the SP witnessed a major split after Chief Minister Akhilesh was declared the party chief in a meeting. Mulayam, however, declared the meeting as illegal. Legal experts however say that the meeting cannot be declared unconstitutional as the required norms were followed.

Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav
In other key decisions taken at an emergency meeting of Akhilesh supporters, Shivpal Yadav was sacked as the state unit head while Amar Singh was expelled from the party. Both are Mulayam's close confidants.

Akhilesh on Tuesday met his father and SP supremo Mulayam at his residence, leading to speculation that efforts were being made for a patch-up which the faction led by the chief minister discounted.

Akhilesh reached Mualyam's residence here after the latter returned from New Delhi where he had knocked at the doors of the EC to claim the 'cycle' symbol.

