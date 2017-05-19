EC to host EVM demo tomorrow to end ‘tampering’ controversy

New Delhi, May 19: The Election Commission is all set to hold a demonstration of electronic voting machines in New Delhi on Saturday. The demonstration will take place at 1 pm, informed officials of the EC.

The demonstration will be hosted to prove that EVMs are tamper-proof. In recent times, several opposition political parties have alleged that EVMs had been tampered to give favourable results to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, especially in the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

The officials of the EC denied all these allegations and said that each and every EVM goes through several checks and thus each of them is tamper-proof. However, all these allegations have seriously hurt the image of the independent body.

Recently, the EC hosted a meeting with 55 political parties to discuss over the EVM row in the national capital. The EC officials also gave a detailed demonstration on various security features of the EVMs.

However, now the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the EC has backtracked from its earlier stand of conducting a hackathon where anyone can have an access of the EVMs of the EC and can prove whether they could be tampered or not.

The EC on its part maintains that challenge to tamper EVMs is still on. Since it is a technical issue, clarity is very less about the matter.

OneIndia News